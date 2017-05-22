Levy For Four Seasons Pool Funds Is B...

Levy For Four Seasons Pool Funds Is Being Considered in Moundsville

Friday May 19 Read more: The Intelligencer

Seeking funds for renovations to the city's Four Seasons Pool, Moundsville leaders are considering putting the matter in the hands of voters. At the recommendation of the city's finance committee, Moundsville City Council voted unanimously this week to take steps toward putting an excess levy before voters in 2018.

