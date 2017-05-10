History Alive! Nellie Bly at Moundsville Library

The Moundsville-Marshall County Public Library will have a special event at 6 p.m. Monday, May 15, when JoAnn Peterson, of Kingwood, W.Va., will bring one of the most remarkable women of history to life in a first-person portrayal of adventurer and groundbreaking reporter Nellie Bly. The performance is made possible through the West Virginia Humanities Council History Alive! program.

