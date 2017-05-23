Grave Creek Mound Digs into Gardening Tradition in Moundsville
Photo by Drew Parker Andrea Keller, programming coordinator at Grave Creek Mound Archaeological Complex in Moundsville, prepares the museum's interpretive garden. Starting today and continuing next month, visitors to the Grave Creek Mound Archaeological Complex are invited to plant seeds chosen for the garden based on Native American traditions.
