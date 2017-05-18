Changes Considered For Nuisance Build...

Changes Considered For Nuisance Building Rule

Saturday May 13 Read more: The Intelligencer

After hearing feedback from business owners, Moundsville is considering revamping its building codes to be less punitive against owners of vacant, but structurally sound, buildings. During a previous city council meeting, James and Einita Zadai, both of whom operate businesses in Moundsville, had voiced their dissatisfaction with the building code, which issued fines against them for leaving a building vacant, even while it was being actively improved and used as a warehouse.

