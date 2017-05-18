Changes Considered For Nuisance Building Rule

After hearing feedback from business owners, Moundsville is considering revamping its building codes to be less punitive against owners of vacant, but structurally sound, buildings. During a previous city council meeting, James and Einita Zadai, both of whom operate businesses in Moundsville, had voiced their dissatisfaction with the building code, which issued fines against them for leaving a building vacant, even while it was being actively improved and used as a warehouse.

