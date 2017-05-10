Bluefield, Moundsville, New Cumberland, Princeton, St. Albans host...
Five municipalities across the state are hosting training sessions for businesses that will begin imposing a Municipal Sales and Use Tax on July 1. Representatives from the West Virginia State Tax Department will be on hand to help businesses and taxpayers understand how to comply with reporting requirements for the new tax. Bluefield, Moundsville, New Cumberland, Princeton and St. Albans have each scheduled training sessions during the months of May and June.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Huntington News.
Add your comments below
Moundsville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Create your own Forum (Jun '15)
|16 hr
|ALWAYSLOVEMOLLIEU...
|4,132
|Fun Ladies (Dec '15)
|May 7
|Puff daddy
|9
|Insane Asylum/Roney's Point (Jun '07)
|May 7
|SteelcityPhotography
|212
|the music thread (Mar '12)
|Apr 29
|Musikologist
|53
|In need
|Apr 22
|andy
|3
|George and Grace Hewitt 1930+ residents
|Apr 15
|T W Hill
|1
|Girl that works at Mickey d's Moundsville
|Apr '17
|Curious cat
|1
Find what you want!
Search Moundsville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC