West Virginia Education Officials Visit John Marshall High School in Glen Dale

Photos by Drew Parker John Marshall High School student Dulcie Hanson leads a tour of the school's greenhouse Wednesday. Steve Paine, state superintendent of schools, and Kathy D'Antoni, chief officer of career and technical education, were taken on tours of 11 classrooms, including Boots and Roots agriculture, Drafting Ink, Mon-Arc Welding, Marshall County Machine, Monarch Industries, Monarch Medical, Nautilus Networking, RT2 Customs & Repairs, Screamin' Eagle Auto Shop and WJMH Media.

