Southwestern Energy, Ohio County Jostle Over Fire Service Fee
Accidents at Marcellus and Utica shale drilling pads can put a strain on the small volunteer fire departments assigned to cover the countryside. Although Ohio County has seen no large-scale problems at its several well sites, its Commission and Fire Board in 2015 voted to impose an annual fire service fee of $5,000 per well pad, regardless of how many wells are on the pad in question.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Intelligencer.
Add your comments below
Moundsville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|the music thread (Mar '12)
|10 hr
|Musikologist
|53
|Create your own Forum (Jun '15)
|Apr 26
|Anonymous
|4,091
|In need
|Apr 22
|andy
|3
|George and Grace Hewitt 1930+ residents
|Apr 15
|T W Hill
|1
|Girl that works at Mickey d's Moundsville
|Apr 4
|Curious cat
|1
|Any ladies wanna have fun with a pipeliner?
|Mar 31
|Bored pipeliner
|1
|tina mae kistner, harris, parreco, tolliver, wa... (May '13)
|Mar 30
|Oh my
|3
Find what you want!
Search Moundsville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC