Museum Set to Host Paranormal Festival

The Archive of the Afterlife Paranormal Museum, located at the Sanford Center in Moundsville, will host the first Grave City ParaCon from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday, in conjunction with the Bellaire House According to Archive of the Afterlife Museum owner Steve Hummel, the event is open to the public for a $5 fee, with an 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. nighttime paranormal investigation of the Sanford Center available for an additional cost. Vendors will include a variety of psychic and spiritual readings, photography, cosmetics and more.

