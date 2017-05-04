Museum Set to Host Paranormal Festival

Museum Set to Host Paranormal Festival

Thursday Apr 27 Read more: The Intelligencer

The Archive of the Afterlife Paranormal Museum, located at the Sanford Center in Moundsville, will host the first Grave City ParaCon from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday, in conjunction with the Bellaire House According to Archive of the Afterlife Museum owner Steve Hummel, the event is open to the public for a $5 fee, with an 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. nighttime paranormal investigation of the Sanford Center available for an additional cost. Vendors will include a variety of psychic and spiritual readings, photography, cosmetics and more.

