Museum Set to Host Paranormal Festival
The Archive of the Afterlife Paranormal Museum, located at the Sanford Center in Moundsville, will host the first Grave City ParaCon from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday, in conjunction with the Bellaire House According to Archive of the Afterlife Museum owner Steve Hummel, the event is open to the public for a $5 fee, with an 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. nighttime paranormal investigation of the Sanford Center available for an additional cost. Vendors will include a variety of psychic and spiritual readings, photography, cosmetics and more.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Intelligencer.
Add your comments below
Moundsville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Create your own Forum (Jun '15)
|May 3
|Bigjohn8
|4,090
|the music thread (Mar '12)
|Apr 29
|Musikologist
|53
|In need
|Apr 22
|andy
|3
|George and Grace Hewitt 1930+ residents
|Apr 15
|T W Hill
|1
|Girl that works at Mickey d's Moundsville
|Apr '17
|Curious cat
|1
|Any ladies wanna have fun with a pipeliner?
|Mar '17
|Bored pipeliner
|1
|tina mae kistner, harris, parreco, tolliver, wa... (May '13)
|Mar '17
|Oh my
|3
Find what you want!
Search Moundsville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC