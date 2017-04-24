Marshall County Board Of Education - SOutlines Priorities for Levy Funding
With last month's passage of a renewal levy for Marshall County Schools, board of education officials met recently to prioritize projects in the district in the coming years. Superintendent Michael Hince said the money from the levy, expected to be approximately $28 million annually, will allow the district to improve the safety of some of the district's older buildings.
