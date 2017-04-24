CertainTeed Gypsum: Introduces Six additional EPDs for North America
Underscoring its continued transparency and sustainability, CertainTeed has announced six additional Environmental Product Declarations , bringing the total number of drywall EPDs to 12. Since November 2015, CertainTeed has led the industry as the first manufacturer to launch product specific EPDs in the drywall category. With six new EPDs, the company continues to define the standard across the drywall manufacturing industry.
