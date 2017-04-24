Marshall County Student Art Show Celebrates 35th Anniversary in Moundsville
Photo by Drew Parker Student artwork from throughout Marshall County will remain at the Grave Creek Mound Archaeological Complex in Moundsville until April 8. Pictured is complex site manager Jeremy Kohus. The 35th annual Marshall County Student Art Show, is currently being hosted at the Grave Creek Mound Archaeological Complex in Moundsville.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Intelligencer.
Add your comments below
Moundsville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Create your own Forum (Jun '15)
|Mon
|RSM
|4,088
|In need
|Apr 22
|andy
|3
|George and Grace Hewitt 1930+ residents
|Apr 15
|T W Hill
|1
|Girl that works at Mickey d's Moundsville
|Apr 4
|Curious cat
|1
|Any ladies wanna have fun with a pipeliner?
|Mar 31
|Bored pipeliner
|1
|tina mae kistner, harris, parreco, tolliver, wa... (May '13)
|Mar 30
|Oh my
|3
|umwa in new state say the hell with west virgin... (Sep '16)
|Mar 29
|Smitty
|6
Find what you want!
Search Moundsville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC