Woman - SAccused of Thefts in Moundsville

Thursday Feb 2

A Moundsville woman was arrested for allegedly stealing several items from a man to whom she'd offered sexual favors. Police were notified that Jenna Wade, 34, had applied for a job at Godfather's II in Moundsville and was allegedly offering sexual favors to customers of the club, according to a criminal complaint.

