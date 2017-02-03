West Virginia Corrections Commissioner Rubenstein retiring
The West Virginia Department of Military Affairs and Public Safety issued a news release Wednesday night announcing Rubenstein 's retirement effective April 1. He has been commissioner since 2001. The release said several construction projects were completed during Rubenstein 's tenure, including facilities in Berkeley, Kanawha, Mason, Pleasants, Randolph and Wood counties.
