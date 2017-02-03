West Virginia Corrections Commissione...

West Virginia Corrections Commissioner Rubenstein retiring

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Read more: Washington Times

The West Virginia Department of Military Affairs and Public Safety issued a news release Wednesday night announcing Rubenstein 's retirement effective April 1. He has been commissioner since 2001. The release said several construction projects were completed during Rubenstein 's tenure, including facilities in Berkeley, Kanawha, Mason, Pleasants, Randolph and Wood counties.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Washington Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Moundsville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Robyn Cox is a wh*re 10 hr someone 11
Matt Moore (Jun '16) Thu MMMA1 2
News Twelve WV Communities Focus on Abandoned, Bligh... (Oct '14) Jan 31 bestie 4
Glen Dale Music Thread (Oct '13) Jan 28 Musikologist 13
News Slashing of Police Cruiser Tires Continues in M... Jan 26 bigandnosey 2
Fun Ladies (Dec '15) Jan 26 bigandnosey 7
Create your own Forum (Jun '15) Jan 24 Well 3,985
See all Moundsville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Moundsville Forum Now

Moundsville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Moundsville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Iran
  3. Super Bowl
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. North Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. American Idol
  4. NASA
  5. Gunman
 

Moundsville, WV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,776 • Total comments across all topics: 278,530,835

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC