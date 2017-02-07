Marshall County Students Sharpen STEAM - SSkills
Photo by Drew Parker Students Serenity Carpenter and Jacob Boyette participate in the MakeShop program at the Sanford Center in Moundsville, hosted by the Children's Museum of the Ohio Valley. Marshall County youth are tinkering their way to exploring careers in science, technology engineering, art and mathematics with the help of a local museum.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Intelligencer.
Add your comments below
Moundsville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lady Gaga to Recuperate at GrandmaÂ’s WVa Home (Feb '13)
|Sun
|Girl bye
|20
|Robyn Cox is a wh*re (Aug '16)
|Feb 3
|someone
|11
|Matt Moore (Jun '16)
|Feb 2
|MMMA1
|2
|Twelve WV Communities Focus on Abandoned, Bligh... (Oct '14)
|Jan 31
|bestie
|4
|Glen Dale Music Thread (Oct '13)
|Jan 28
|Musikologist
|13
|Slashing of Police Cruiser Tires Continues in M...
|Jan 26
|bigandnosey
|2
|Fun Ladies (Dec '15)
|Jan 26
|bigandnosey
|7
Find what you want!
Search Moundsville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC