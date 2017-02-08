Marshall County Family Resource Netwo...

Marshall County Family Resource Network Has New Way To Donate in Moundsville

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Feb 1 Read more: The Intelligencer

The Marshall County Family Resource Network partnered with Noble Energy this month to organize The Giving Tree, a project designed to provide cold-weather accessories to men, women and children in need throughout the area. The tree, now housed at the Feeding Body and Soul Community Kitchen at Simpson United Methodist Church in Moundsville, began offering new hats, scarves and gloves to kitchen patrons Wednesday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Intelligencer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Moundsville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Clubs 23 hr In area 1
Lady Gaga to Recuperate at GrandmaÂ’s WVa Home (Feb '13) Feb 5 Girl bye 20
Robyn Cox is a wh*re (Aug '16) Feb 3 someone 11
Matt Moore (Jun '16) Feb 2 MMMA1 2
News Twelve WV Communities Focus on Abandoned, Bligh... (Oct '14) Jan 31 bestie 4
Glen Dale Music Thread (Oct '13) Jan 28 Musikologist 13
News Slashing of Police Cruiser Tires Continues in M... Jan 26 bigandnosey 2
See all Moundsville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Moundsville Forum Now

Moundsville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Moundsville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. American Idol
  3. Gunman
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Syria
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Mexico
 

Moundsville, WV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,708 • Total comments across all topics: 278,700,985

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC