Ohio River bridge efforts begin; Route 7 work continues
The Brooke-Hancock-Jefferson Metropolitan Planning Commission Wednesday received updates on its top two transportation projects: The construction of a new Ohio River bridge and improvements to the intersection of state Route 7 and University Boulevard.
