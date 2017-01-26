Fugitive from Belmont County Arrested...

Fugitive from Belmont County Arrested In Marshall County

Monday Jan 9 Read more: The Intelligencer

A Bellaire man wanted on a 2008 charge out of Belmont County was arrested last week in Marshall County on suspicion of a drug offense. Justin Handley, 36, had a warrant for his arrest from 2008 out of Belmont County Northern District Court, on a charge of passing bad checks.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Intelligencer.

