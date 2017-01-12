Former West Virginia Penitentiary in Moundsville Plans Romantic Fright
Photo by Drew Parker West Virginia Penitentiary maintenance technicians Seth Hill, right, and Sean Cooley prepare burlap masks for an upcoming event at the Moundsville facility. Staff at the West Virginia Penitentiary in Moundsville are inviting visitors to trade in flowers and chocolate for scares this Valentine's Day weekend.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Intelligencer.
Add your comments below
Moundsville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Create your own Forum (Jun '15)
|Jan 11
|R Scott Mick
|3,983
|Slashing of Police Cruiser Tires Continues in M...
|Jan 5
|cletusdillwood
|1
|What Do Our Hospitals Feel The Need To Hide Fro...
|Jan 2
|WATCHDOG
|2
|Lady Gaga to Recuperate at GrandmaÂ’s WVa Home (Feb '13)
|Jan 2
|Todd J McGrail
|18
|Roger L. Wiseman obituary?
|Dec '16
|Friend of Rogers
|4
|CBS NEWS Exposes WV AG Patrick Morrisey/ Big P...
|Dec '16
|Wheeling Diocese
|5
|Shocker. The corruption continues in Marshall C... (Mar '16)
|Nov '16
|AnonymouZomegaRaiden
|3
Find what you want!
Search Moundsville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC