Veterans Receive Christmas Help from Moundsville Organization
Photo Provided Wheeling Elks Club members deliver food baskets to Helping Heroes in Moundsville this week. Participating, from left, are Pat Duffy, co-chairman for the West Virginia Elks Veterans Association; Helping Heroes case manager Nikki Dawson; and case manager John Martin.
