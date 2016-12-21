Pilot program teaches life skills to ...

Pilot program teaches life skills to boys with autism

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Washington Times

On a recent Wednesday morning, three young boys attended to their tasks of straightening, flattening and stacking plastic grocery sacks at the Catholic Neighborhood Center on 18th Street in Wheeling. Ages 7-9, each was accompanied by a therapist who never left his side.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Washington Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Moundsville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Create your own Forum (Jun '15) 15 hr Rachael Golden 3,926
Roger L. Wiseman obituary? Dec 15 Friend of Rogers 4
What Do Our Hospitals Feel The Need To Hide Fro... Dec 14 Frank Underwood 1
CBS NEWS Exposes WV AG Patrick Morrisey/ Big P... Dec 14 Wheeling Diocese 5
Did Hospital CEOs of Huntington Hospitals Lie T... Dec 14 Wheeling Diocese 5
joann danehart (Mar '09) Dec 5 Lonald Dong 7
Bald Eagle Sightings (Mar '13) Dec 5 Sir Itchy Scratchy 6
See all Moundsville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Moundsville Forum Now

Moundsville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Moundsville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Earthquake
  1. Syria
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Iraq
  4. Ebola
  5. Egypt
 

Moundsville, WV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,827 • Total comments across all topics: 277,351,544

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC