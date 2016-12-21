Marshall County Commission Accepts Trailer Donation From Chevron
A $20,000 donation from Chevron Inc. to the Marshall County Office of Emergency Management will help improve the county's response to chemical spills. Emergency Management Director Tom Hart asked county commissioners this week to accept the donation, as the county currently does not have a spill response vehicle.
