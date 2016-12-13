Leadership changes at UMWA

According to a news release, Scaramozzino will stay in the position for six months when Levi Allen, 45, of Moundsville, will take over on July 1. "Bob Scaramozzino has dedicated his life to the UMWA and is one of the finest leaders in this union," Roberts said in the release. "There is no one better prepared to take on this interim role and help the UMWA through this transition."

