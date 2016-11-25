Group still hopeful about Route 2/I-68 connection
The committee formed to promote the widening of Route 2 and expansion of Interstate 68 into the Ohio Valley has seen slight improvements mile by mile. "We see some progress, particularly on Route 2, because the nature of that construction would be that it could be built 2 or 3 miles at a time," noted Charlie Clements, executive director of the Route 2 & I-68 Authority.
Start the conversation, or Read more at West Virginia Metro.
Add your comments below
Moundsville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Create your own Forum (Jun '15)
|Fri
|Well
|3,925
|Roger L. Wiseman obituary?
|Dec 15
|Friend of Rogers
|4
|What Do Our Hospitals Feel The Need To Hide Fro...
|Dec 14
|Frank Underwood
|1
|CBS NEWS Exposes WV AG Patrick Morrisey/ Big P...
|Dec 14
|Wheeling Diocese
|5
|Did Hospital CEOs of Huntington Hospitals Lie T...
|Dec 14
|Wheeling Diocese
|5
|joann danehart (Mar '09)
|Dec 5
|Lonald Dong
|7
|Bald Eagle Sightings (Mar '13)
|Dec 5
|Sir Itchy Scratchy
|6
Find what you want!
Search Moundsville Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC