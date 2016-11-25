Group still hopeful about Route 2/I-68 connection

The committee formed to promote the widening of Route 2 and expansion of Interstate 68 into the Ohio Valley has seen slight improvements mile by mile. "We see some progress, particularly on Route 2, because the nature of that construction would be that it could be built 2 or 3 miles at a time," noted Charlie Clements, executive director of the Route 2 & I-68 Authority.

