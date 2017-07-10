Semi carrying 43,000 lbs of apples ov...

Semi carrying 43,000 lbs of apples overturns on I-90 near Moses Lake

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Jul 5 Read more: KHQ-TV Spokane

Washington State Patrol says eastbound I-90 near Moses Lake was blocked for several hours because of an overturned semi. The Department of Transportation has set up a detour for people traveling in the area.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KHQ-TV Spokane.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Moses Lake Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Young Airman from Larson AFB 1962 May '17 Patriot 1
George Music Thread Apr '17 Musikologist 1
Wheeler road..? (Aug '07) Feb '17 lisa wayson 6
News Pacific Cargo Services sells in bankruptcy auct... (Aug '13) Dec '16 Rob 3
Searching for someone (Jul '16) Jul '16 Old news 1
News Livestock rescue during wildfires now legal und... (Apr '16) Apr '16 Mels Hole 1
Debate: Marijuana - Moses Lake, WA (Sep '10) Jan '16 sterling 44
See all Moses Lake Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Moses Lake Forum Now

Moses Lake Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Moses Lake Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
  1. Bill Clinton
  2. American Idol
  3. North Korea
  4. Pakistan
  5. Syria
 

Moses Lake, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,797 • Total comments across all topics: 282,427,382

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC