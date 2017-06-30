Moses Lake basketball standout Jamie ...

Moses Lake basketball standout Jamie Loera choses ASU - Mon, 03 Jul 2017 PST

1 hr ago Read more: The Spokesman-Review

The 5-foot-9 A1 2 combination guard chose ASU over Washington, Washington State, Gonzaga and Santa Clara. She had a scholarship offer from Santa Clara while the other schools told her they planned to follow her at club tournaments this month.

