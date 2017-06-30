Wildfires in WA Converge, Grow to Nearly 50K Acres

June 30--With strong and sometimes erratic winds swirling through canyons at up to 30 mph, the Sutherland Fire swallowed up the Straight Hollow Fire on its march southeast, putting it just a few miles from Quincy. Now combined, the fires have burned more than 47,500 acres of thick brush and grasses, said Holly Krake, the information officer for the fire's incident-management team.

