Teachers, legislators confront school funding
A group of Moses Lake teachers bombarded members of the state legislature Monday evening as lawmakers struggle to find a formula to fund the state's schools and pass a budget by the end of June. "That is a concern, a shutdown of state government," Jeremy Pitts, president of the Moses Lake Teachers Association, told the Columbia Basin Herald after the meeting.
Moses Lake Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Young Airman from Larson AFB 1962
|May '17
|Patriot
|1
|George Music Thread
|Apr '17
|Musikologist
|1
|Wheeler road..? (Aug '07)
|Feb '17
|lisa wayson
|6
|Pacific Cargo Services sells in bankruptcy auct... (Aug '13)
|Dec '16
|Rob
|3
|Searching for someone (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Old news
|1
|Livestock rescue during wildfires now legal und... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Mels Hole
|1
|Debate: Marijuana - Moses Lake, WA (Sep '10)
|Jan '16
|sterling
|44
