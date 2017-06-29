One person dead in house fire near Mo...

One person dead in house fire near Moses Lake Golf Course

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Jun 22 Read more: KHQ-TV Spokane

Grant County Fire District #5 was called to the home at around 7:30 a.m. on Fairway Drive Northeast near the Moses Lake Golf Course. The home was fully engulfed when firefighters arrived, and firefighters say while battling the blaze they found the body of a person inside the home.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KHQ-TV Spokane.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Moses Lake Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Young Airman from Larson AFB 1962 May '17 Patriot 1
George Music Thread Apr '17 Musikologist 1
Wheeler road..? (Aug '07) Feb '17 lisa wayson 6
News Pacific Cargo Services sells in bankruptcy auct... (Aug '13) Dec '16 Rob 3
Searching for someone (Jul '16) Jul '16 Old news 1
News Livestock rescue during wildfires now legal und... (Apr '16) Apr '16 Mels Hole 1
Debate: Marijuana - Moses Lake, WA (Sep '10) Jan '16 sterling 44
See all Moses Lake Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Moses Lake Forum Now

Moses Lake Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Moses Lake Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Tornado
  3. Wildfires
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Mexico
 

Moses Lake, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,971 • Total comments across all topics: 282,130,263

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC