New Grocery Outlet set to open in East Wenatchee
Carl and Kathy La Force years ago fell in love with the Wenatchee Valley but couldn't figure out - business-wise - how to live here. The La Forces will open East Wenatchee's new Grocery Outlet Bargain Market at 315 Valley Mall Parkway in the former location of Food Pavilion at Wenatchee Valley Mall.
