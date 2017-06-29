Moses Lake woman who died in house fi...

Moses Lake woman who died in house fire identified - Fri, 23 Jun 2017 PST

An individual who died in a Moses Lake house fire Thursday morning has been identified as 84-year-old Lora Smart. Smart died of smoke inhalation, according to Grant County Coroner Craig Morrison.

