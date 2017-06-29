Mitsubishi may add extra flight test aircraft for delayed MRJ project
Mitsubishi is considering building one, or perhaps two, extra flight test aircraft to help it through its certification process for the heavily delayed Mitsubishi Regional Jet . There are already five flight test aircraft, four of which are based at Moses Lake, Washington state in the US; the fleet has so far accounted for 940 hours of flight time, Mitsubishi Aircraft Corp. program director Alex Bellamy said at the Paris Air Show.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Air Transport World.
Add your comments below
Moses Lake Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Young Airman from Larson AFB 1962
|May '17
|Patriot
|1
|George Music Thread
|Apr '17
|Musikologist
|1
|Wheeler road..? (Aug '07)
|Feb '17
|lisa wayson
|6
|Pacific Cargo Services sells in bankruptcy auct... (Aug '13)
|Dec '16
|Rob
|3
|Searching for someone (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Old news
|1
|Livestock rescue during wildfires now legal und... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Mels Hole
|1
|Debate: Marijuana - Moses Lake, WA (Sep '10)
|Jan '16
|sterling
|44
Find what you want!
Search Moses Lake Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC