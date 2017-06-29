Mitsubishi may add extra flight test ...

Mitsubishi may add extra flight test aircraft for delayed MRJ project

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Jun 20 Read more: Air Transport World

Mitsubishi is considering building one, or perhaps two, extra flight test aircraft to help it through its certification process for the heavily delayed Mitsubishi Regional Jet . There are already five flight test aircraft, four of which are based at Moses Lake, Washington state in the US; the fleet has so far accounted for 940 hours of flight time, Mitsubishi Aircraft Corp. program director Alex Bellamy said at the Paris Air Show.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Air Transport World.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Moses Lake Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Young Airman from Larson AFB 1962 May '17 Patriot 1
George Music Thread Apr '17 Musikologist 1
Wheeler road..? (Aug '07) Feb '17 lisa wayson 6
News Pacific Cargo Services sells in bankruptcy auct... (Aug '13) Dec '16 Rob 3
Searching for someone (Jul '16) Jul '16 Old news 1
News Livestock rescue during wildfires now legal und... (Apr '16) Apr '16 Mels Hole 1
Debate: Marijuana - Moses Lake, WA (Sep '10) Jan '16 sterling 44
See all Moses Lake Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Moses Lake Forum Now

Moses Lake Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Moses Lake Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Tornado
  4. Wildfires
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

Moses Lake, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,971 • Total comments across all topics: 282,130,251

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC