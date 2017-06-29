Mitsubishi may add extra flight test aircraft for delayed MRJ project

Mitsubishi is considering building one, or perhaps two, extra flight test aircraft to help it through its certification process for the heavily delayed Mitsubishi Regional Jet . There are already five flight test aircraft, four of which are based at Moses Lake, Washington state in the US; the fleet has so far accounted for 940 hours of flight time, Mitsubishi Aircraft Corp. program director Alex Bellamy said at the Paris Air Show.

