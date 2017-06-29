Honda denies covering up dangers of Takata air bags - Fri, 23 Jun 2017 PST
Honda is going public in an effort to debunk claims by lawyers that it knew about the hazards of exploding Takata air bag inflators nearly two decades ago but covered them up. The automaker issued a statement Friday that outlines its defense against claims that Honda should compensate car owners because the use of Takata air bags caused their vehicles to lose value.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Spokesman-Review.
Add your comments below
Moses Lake Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Young Airman from Larson AFB 1962
|May '17
|Patriot
|1
|George Music Thread
|Apr '17
|Musikologist
|1
|Wheeler road..? (Aug '07)
|Feb '17
|lisa wayson
|6
|Pacific Cargo Services sells in bankruptcy auct... (Aug '13)
|Dec '16
|Rob
|3
|Searching for someone (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Old news
|1
|Livestock rescue during wildfires now legal und... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Mels Hole
|1
|Debate: Marijuana - Moses Lake, WA (Sep '10)
|Jan '16
|sterling
|44
Find what you want!
Search Moses Lake Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC