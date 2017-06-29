Honda denies covering up dangers of Takata air bags - Fri, 23 Jun 2017 PST

Honda denies covering up dangers of T...

Honda is going public in an effort to debunk claims by lawyers that it knew about the hazards of exploding Takata air bag inflators nearly two decades ago but covered them up. The automaker issued a statement Friday that outlines its defense against claims that Honda should compensate car owners because the use of Takata air bags caused their vehicles to lose value.

