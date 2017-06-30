Grant County Health District investig...

Grant County Health District investigates confirmed whooping cough cases

Wednesday Jun 28 Read more: KHQ-TV Spokane

All family members and those in close contact with those who have it have been notified by the health district, and have started post-exposure prophylaxis. In an effort to control the spread of the disease, the health district has recommended antibiotics for anyone who has come in close contact with those individuals.

