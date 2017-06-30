Grant County Health District investigates confirmed whooping cough cases
All family members and those in close contact with those who have it have been notified by the health district, and have started post-exposure prophylaxis. In an effort to control the spread of the disease, the health district has recommended antibiotics for anyone who has come in close contact with those individuals.
