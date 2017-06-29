Democrat Javier Valdez picked to fill legislative seat vacated by Seattle's Jessyn Farrell
The Metropolitan King County Council on Monday appointed longtime local Democratic Party leader Javier Valdez as state representative for north Seattle's 46th Legislative District. Valdez, 46, will replace Jessyn Farrell, who resigned to focus on her campaign for Seattle mayor.
