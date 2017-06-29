Air bag maker Takata bankruptcy expected Monday in Japan, US - Sun, 25 Jun 2017 PST
Drowning in a sea of lawsuits and recall costs, Japanese air bag maker Takata Corp. is expected to seek bankruptcy protection in Tokyo and the United States early Monday. Takata was done in by defective air bag inflators, Takata inflators , which were made at a factory in Moses Lake and one in Monclova, Mexico, can explode with too much force, spewing out shrapnel.
