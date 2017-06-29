2 dead in Franklin County crash north of Mesa
German Negrete, 17, of Moses Lake, was driving a Ford Focus north on Highway 17 about 13 miles north of Mesa at 4 p.m. He pulled into the southbound lane to pass traffic and hit a Ram pickup driven by Joseph Richard, 50, of Boise, according to the Washington State Patrol. Both Negrete and his passenger, Magdalena G. Diaz, 61, of Moses Lake, died at the scene, according to police reports.
