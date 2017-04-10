U.S. Rep. Newhouse announces Constituent Listening Sessions in 4th Congressional District

U.S. Rep. Newhouse announces Constitu...

Rep. Dan Newhouse will host congressional listening sessions this month in Grant, Yakima, and Okanogan counties to hear constituent concerns and discuss the priorities of the 115th Congress. All residents and press of the 4th Congressional District are invited to attend.

