Sunnyside location for Newhouse town hall announced
The Thursday town hall meeting previously announced by Rep. Dan Newhouse, R-Wash., will be held at the Sunnyside High School auditorium, 1801 E. Edison Ave., Sunnyside. Newhouse planned three meetings over the current congressional break, spreading them geographically across his district in Okanogan County, Moses Lake and the Lower Yakima Valley.
Moses Lake Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Wheeler road..? (Aug '07)
|Feb '17
|lisa wayson
|6
|Pacific Cargo Services sells in bankruptcy auct... (Aug '13)
|Dec '16
|Rob
|3
|Searching for someone (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Old news
|1
|Livestock rescue during wildfires now legal und... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Mels Hole
|1
|Debate: Marijuana - Moses Lake, WA (Sep '10)
|Jan '16
|sterling
|44
|Odds stacked up against Grant county gang task ... (Nov '09)
|May '15
|dave
|2
|Man arrested for manufacturing, selling marijua... (Feb '12)
|May '15
|dave
|6
