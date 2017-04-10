Spokane Girl Scouts meet goal after fake bill ripoff
Two Girl Scout sisters were left heartbroken when they realized someone bought several boxes of cookies using three counterfeit 20 dollar bills . The girls say they felt like they'd been taken advantage of, but since we aired this story over the weekend, their faith in community has been restored.
