Spin Control: Washington Senate to John Wayne Trail: No park bond...
Cyclists cross a century-old trestle near Rosalia on the John Wayne Trail, which runs 253 miles across Washington. Senate Bill 5838, which would spend a total of $500 million over eight years to restore state parks, trails and recreational properties, passed the state House 36-12 last week.
Moses Lake Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Wheeler road..? (Aug '07)
|Feb '17
|lisa wayson
|6
|Pacific Cargo Services sells in bankruptcy auct... (Aug '13)
|Dec '16
|Rob
|3
|Searching for someone (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Old news
|1
|Livestock rescue during wildfires now legal und... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Mels Hole
|1
|Debate: Marijuana - Moses Lake, WA (Sep '10)
|Jan '16
|sterling
|44
|Odds stacked up against Grant county gang task ... (Nov '09)
|May '15
|dave
|2
|Man arrested for manufacturing, selling marijua... (Feb '12)
|May '15
|dave
|6
