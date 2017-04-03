Soap Lake police chief involved in collision with parked car
Four teenagers on Wednesday were parked on the shoulder of Highway 17, hazard lights blinking, when their vehicle was struck from behind by a 2015 Ford F-150. According to a Washington State Patrol report, Cox was southbound on Highway 17 about 10:40 p.m. about six miles north of Moses Lake when his truck drifted over the fog line and hit the For as little as 27 cents a day, you can have complete access to all the local news, photos and video content from North Central Washington's primary news source.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Wenatchee World.
Add your comments below
Moses Lake Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Wheeler road..? (Aug '07)
|Feb '17
|lisa wayson
|6
|Pacific Cargo Services sells in bankruptcy auct... (Aug '13)
|Dec '16
|Rob
|3
|Searching for someone (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Old news
|1
|Livestock rescue during wildfires now legal und... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Mels Hole
|1
|Debate: Marijuana - Moses Lake, WA (Sep '10)
|Jan '16
|sterling
|44
|Odds stacked up against Grant county gang task ... (Nov '09)
|May '15
|dave
|2
|Man arrested for manufacturing, selling marijua... (Feb '12)
|May '15
|dave
|6
Find what you want!
Search Moses Lake Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC