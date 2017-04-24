Sasquatch lecture Thursday at museum

A lecture about the possibility of missing links in the evolutionary chain, and that one of those possible links might live around the Pacific Northwest, is scheduled for 7 p.m. Thursday at the Moses Lake Museum & Art Center. Admission to "Sasquatch: Ape-Man or Myth?" is free.

