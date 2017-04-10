RepWatch | Some downtime for D.C. players
The ol' listening post : With Congress out of session, senators and reps are free to meet with constituents in their home territories. While 8th District U.S. Rep. Dave Reichert met with locals in his Issaquah office last week, only 4th District U.S. Rep. Dan Newhouse has announced public "listening sessions" in the NCW area.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Wenatchee World.
Add your comments below
Moses Lake Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Wheeler road..? (Aug '07)
|Feb '17
|lisa wayson
|6
|Pacific Cargo Services sells in bankruptcy auct... (Aug '13)
|Dec '16
|Rob
|3
|Searching for someone (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Old news
|1
|Livestock rescue during wildfires now legal und... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Mels Hole
|1
|Debate: Marijuana - Moses Lake, WA (Sep '10)
|Jan '16
|sterling
|44
|Odds stacked up against Grant county gang task ... (Nov '09)
|May '15
|dave
|2
|Man arrested for manufacturing, selling marijua... (Feb '12)
|May '15
|dave
|6
Find what you want!
Search Moses Lake Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC