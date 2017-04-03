PICTURES: a Fourth MRJ test aircraft arrives in United States

The aircraft, FTA-3, arrived at Moses Lake in the evening of 1 April after a 19-day journey from Nagoya, that included stops at Guam, the Marshall Islands, Honolulu and San Jose. The aircraft would have arrived sooner, but Mitsubishi says an "anomaly" in one of FTA-3's three hydraulic systems was detected after the jet took off from Honolulu on 16 March.

