MRJ certification requires extra hours, more jets
Mitsubishi Aircraft is reviewing the MRJ regional jet's flight test plans, and estimates that the programme will now require around 500 extra flight hours and up to two additional aircraft to achieve certification. four flight test prototypes have so far logged 660 flight hours, both in Japan and at its Moses Lake flight test centre in the US.
