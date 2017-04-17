Moses Lake police accepting donations to start K9 program
Currently the department does not have any patrol dogs to help officers on patrol when suspects run away or resist arrest. The department says costs for a K9 program are high and not within the annual budget, but the goal is to have a patrol dog on the street by next year.
