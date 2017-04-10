Kennewick woman arrested during prost...

Kennewick woman arrested during prostitution sting in Moses Lake

Moses Lake Police arrested a wanted Kennewick woman on outstanding warrants, as well as drug and prostitution charges Tuesday night. Turner was booked into Grant County Jail on new charges of Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of Heroin, Possession of Ecstasy, Prostitution and Driving While Suspended 3rd degree.

