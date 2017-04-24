Everyday Business | Local rue21 survives nationwide closures
Teen fashion retailer rue21 has no plans to close either of its North Central Washington stores - one in East Wenatchee, one in Moses Lake - despite recent debt woes that could be moving the company towards bankruptcy. On Wednesday, the trendy "fast-fashion" chain announced closure of up to 400 stores.
Read more at Wenatchee World.
