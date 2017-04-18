Deputies arrest wanted fugitive after hours-long standoff near Moses Lake

Grant County deputies report a wanted fugitive is in custody after he was found hiding in a home east of Moses Lake early Monday morning. Acting on a tip, Grant County's Interagency Narcotics Enforcement Team around 2:30 a.m. confirmed 42-year-old Diego Cano was hiding in a home on Road T-Northeast just north of Baseline Road East about 10 miles east of Moses Lake.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KHQ-TV Spokane.