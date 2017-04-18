Bonner County deputies arrest Spokane...

Bonner County deputies arrest Spokane man for attempted murder

Monday Apr 17

Bonner County deputies arrested a Spokane man accused of stabbing another man in the chest and back on Sunday in Laclede. Deputies were called the stabbing Sunday afternoon and found a man with multiple stab wounds, but the suspect had stolen a UTV and fled the scene.

